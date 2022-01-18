Off-duty detective in Milwaukee released from hospital days after shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The off-duty Milwaukee Police officer who was shot is now recovering at home.
Detective Andy Wilkewicz walked out of Froedtert Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
He was shot four times last week when he intervened a man trying to rob a woman at a Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward.
He said he didn't hesitate when he saw a woman being attacked.
"Just doing my job. I saw something and reacted. And at the end of the day, I walked out of here and justice will be served," said Wilkewicz.
Prosecutors filed charges against three people Tuesday. Two of them have been arrested.
The suspected gunman is still on the loose.