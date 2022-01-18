 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 below
to 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Off-duty detective in Milwaukee released from hospital days after shooting

  • Updated
Off-duty officer released from hospital

Detective Survives Shooting, Released From Hospital

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The off-duty Milwaukee Police officer who was shot is now recovering at home.

Detective Andy Wilkewicz walked out of Froedtert Hospital Tuesday afternoon.

He was shot four times last week when he intervened a man trying to rob a woman at a Shake Shack in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

He said he didn't hesitate when he saw a woman being attacked.

"Just doing my job. I saw something and reacted. And at the end of the day, I walked out of here and justice will be served," said Wilkewicz.

Prosecutors filed charges against three people Tuesday. Two of them have been arrested.

The suspected gunman is still on the loose.

Tags

Recommended for you