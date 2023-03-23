Off-duty Madison firefighters start CPR on man who collapsed while running

MADISON (WKOW) — Two off-duty Madison firefighters/EMTs are being credited with helping rescue a man suffering from a cardiac arrest.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the incident happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. She said firefighters were called to help a jogger that was unresponsive on the sidewalk of John Nolen Drive and E. Lakeside Street.
But, before the on-duty first responders could get there, off-duty ones stepped in. Shuster said the two off-duty paramedics were driving by and saw the man on the ground. They pulled over and began chest compressions after confirming he had no pulse.
On-duty paramedics took over for the pair about four minutes later.
Schuster said while the patient was in the ambulance being transported to a hospital, first responders established a pulse and the man became responsive.
He remains hospitalized and is "on the road to recovery."