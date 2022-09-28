 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Within the lakeshore counties of Sheboygan,
Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha the greatest likelihood
of frost is expected to be well inland from lake Michigan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Offensive and sexually explicit images found at a playground

The photos show sexually explicit images and anti-Semitic drawings. 

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some Madison residents are concerned after children were exposed to offensive and explicit images at a local park. 

Photos taken at the Oak Park Heights playground show drawings or paintings of anti-Semitic images and sexually explicit words. The graffiti was left on several pieces of equipment including the slide and stairs.

Valentina Aitken is a child care provider and takes the students in her care to the park on a daily basis. She said when she discovered the vandalism this week, she was shocked. 

"I kind of felt sad and very disappointed, thinking 'Who could possibly even get the idea to do that at the children's playground?'" she said.

Aitken said it's unfair to the kids that they have to see these words and images in a place they go to for fun. 

"I was quite upset to see that because you feel violated," Aitken added. "This is our little neighborhood park. We really enjoy spending time here, and we have a lot of fun." 

A spokesperson for the City of Madison Parks Department said the vandalism is especially disturbing and offensive. She said their crews were made aware of it and took immediate action to remove the graffiti.