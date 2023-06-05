 Skip to main content
Office building considered a total loss after Black Earth fire

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WKOW) — Several fire crews responded to an office building fire in Black Earth. 

A Dane County dispatch official said the fire at a building on Eissfeldt Road was called in around 12:55 p.m. 

The official said a box alarm was activated and there's "a lot of people on the road" to respond to the fire. 

Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said an office building at the back of a property caught fire and is considered a total loss. A home and a barn were unaffected. 

The cause of the fire is unknown. The Madison Area Fire Investigation Team is investigating. 

27 News has a crew on the way to fire and will update this story as we learn more information. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

