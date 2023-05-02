Office of School Safety offering Critical Incident Response Team training

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice is having additional trainings for those interested in joining the state's Critical Incident Response Teams (CIRTs).
Wisconsin's 12 CIRTs are made up from volunteers who help schools after traumatic incidents, such as natural disasters, deaths, threats or intruders, according to the DOJ. They help both students and staff by stabilizing the community after the incident, providing mental health services, offering support to administrators and identifying those who may need long-term mental health services.
Wisconsin's CIRT teams are multi-disciplinary and are composed of counselors, law enforcement, nurses, school administrators and people from other related professions.
All CIRT members go through a training session put on by the DOJ's Office of School Safety to learn how to properly respond to critical incidents.
Priority registration for the trainings will be given to those serving in CESA Regions 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 12. Trainings will be held in Verona, Jackson and Superior throughout the spring and summer.
Those who'd like to register for the training session can learn more online.