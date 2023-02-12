Officials: Another object shot down over Lake Huron by U.S. aircraft

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Officials report the high-altitude object shot down over Lake Huron was detected over Wisconsin Sunday.
A senior administration official told ABC News, President Biden directed the object to be shot down "out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders," due to its path and altitude raising concerns and could have been a hazard to civil aviation.
The administration official said the object was spotted on radar over Montana Saturday and was re-acquired on radar Sunday over Wisconsin and Michigan.
According to the official, the object was octagonal in structure, unmanned, and traveling at 20,000 feet. There was no indication of surveillance capabilities, but they cannot rule it out.
MICHIGAN (WKOW) -- Officials report U.S. aircraft shot down another high-altitude object.
Three U.S. officials told ABC News the object was shot down Sunday afternoon over Lake Huron east of Michigan. According to one of the officials, the object was shot down by a U.S. military aircraft.
Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) said he was in contact with the Department of Defense and tweeted U.S. military decommissioned the "object."
I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today.— Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) February 12, 2023
The US military has decommissioned another “object” over Lake Huron.
I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots.
The American people deserve far more answers than we have.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard downed the object.
The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv— Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) February 12, 2023
This comes after some airspace over Lake Michigan was briefly closed Sunday.
NORAD & U.S. Northern Command release a statement:
"With the cooperation of the Federal Aviation Administration, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) implemented a temporary flight restriction airspace over Lake Michigan at approximately 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 12, 2023, to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations. The temporary flight restriction has since been lifted."
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported "The FAA briefly closed some airspace over Lake Michigan to support Department of Defense activities. The airspace has been reopened."