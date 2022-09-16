Officials called to Sun Prairie crash involving pedestrian

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Sun Prairie Friday morning, according to Dane County officials.
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian-involved crash in Sun Prairie at North St and Kluberntanz Drive. Avoid this area, emergency officials are on scene. pic.twitter.com/rr8c54DMxM— WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) September 16, 2022
The crash was first called in at about 6:40 a.m. at North Street and West Klubertanz Drive.
Communications officials tell 27 News an ambulance was called to the scene.
