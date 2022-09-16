 Skip to main content
Officials called to Sun Prairie crash involving pedestrian

  • Updated
SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Sun Prairie Friday morning, according to Dane County officials.

The crash was first called in at about 6:40 a.m. at North Street and West Klubertanz Drive.

Communications officials tell 27 News an ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

