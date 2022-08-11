Officials discuss growing challenges with fentanyl, ways to combat its risks

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Congressman Bryan Steil met with law enforcement and medical officials in Janesville on Thursday to discuss growing challenges with fentanyl.
Last year, 47 people in Rock County died to fentanyl related substances.
"We don't want anybody in our community to be impacted by fentanyl. And raising awareness, which I think we can do today is a big piece of that," Representative Steil said.
Steil said 65% of overdose deaths are fentanyl related. He said it's an issue parents tell him "time and time again" that they wish they knew about.
"It's far often too late for the moms and dads that I've talked to who've lost a son or a daughter. And so today is for for us. It's a real opportunity to have a conversation to talk about what we can do to prevent fentanyl from being the problem," he said.
He said the issue is impacting communities of all sizes and addressing it begins with securing the border.
"It's still finding its way into our communities big and small. We're talking in the city of Milton. It's impacting families of a smaller community like Edgerton as well are bigger communities of Janesville and Beloit," he said. "But this isn't just a problem that impacts our nation's biggest cities, called Chicago or Milwaukee. This impacts pretty much every community in the United States of America."
He said funding local government and addressing mental health is also critical in reducing drug usage.
"It's important that we take fentanyl and its derivatives and make it a permanent schedule one drug to allow our law enforcement team and our judicial system to be able to attack this head out when it finds its way into our community," Steil said.
Democratic congressional candidate, Ann Roe, said drug addiction is a systemic issue and solutions have to be treated as such.
"I believe the best way to combat addiction is to support our law enforcement through funding resources to help aid mental health and homelessness crises. After speaking with law enforcement across the first congressional district, they do not have the resources they need to serve their community to the best of their abilities," she said.
The impact of the increased availability of illegal drugs in our communities is a topic of discussion we'll likely hear more about leading up to the November election.