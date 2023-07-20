Officials identify human remains found in Beloit

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials believe the human remains found in Beloit belong to a 37-year-old woman.
In a Facebook post, South Beloit Police wrote announced on Wednesday afternoon human remains believed to be those of Judy Sprigler were found by the South Beloit Police Department.
The department states a final confirmation will be done after an investigation by the Rock County Medical Examiner's office.
Officials originally reported Sprigler was last seen on July 12 when she was leaving her residence. She had not been seen or heard from since.
"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Judy's family and friends," the post reads.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles posted to the departments Facebook page that there is no danger to the community.