Officials identify woman found dead in Madison shopping plaza

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman found dead in a shopping plaza on Madison's west side.

The woman is identified as Micaela Juarez Ocolt, 43, of Monona.

Officials said Juarez Ocolt was pronounced dead on the scene Monday.

An autopsy has been completed, but the medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of Juarez Ocolt's death are pending.

Madison police are investigating the death as a suspected homicide.

Juarez Ocolt's husband -- Jose Duenas-Quinonez -- has been named a person of interest, but officials report he has left the country with their six-year-old daughter.

The death remains under investigation.