Officials identify woman killed in hit-and-run on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side Saturday.

The medical examiner's office identifies her as Nicole McDougal, 40, of Madison. McDougal was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy completed Sunday confirmed she died from the injuries she sustained in a crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

The man who is suspected to be the driver in the hit-and-run was charged Tuesday. Police state he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.