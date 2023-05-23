 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Officials identify woman killed in hit-and-run on Madison's east side

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials identify woman killed in hit-and-run on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner released the name of the woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Madison's east side Saturday.

The medical examiner's office identifies her as Nicole McDougal, 40, of Madison. McDougal was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy completed Sunday confirmed she died from the injuries she sustained in a crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

The man who is suspected to be the driver in the hit-and-run was charged Tuesday. Police state he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you