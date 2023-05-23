Officials identify woman who died after crashing into Yahara River

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the woman who died after crashing into a McFarland retention pond.

In a news release, the medical examiner said Betty Stenjem, 83, of Monona was driving on US 51 when she left the roadway and crashed into a retention pond. The vehicle was seen upside down in the water.

Stenjem was pulled from the vehicle and had life-threatening injuries.

The medical examiner's office reports Stenjem was pronounced dead at a hospital, stating she died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation.