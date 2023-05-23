 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Officials identify woman who died after crashing into Yahara River

  • Updated
  • 0
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner identified the woman who died after crashing into a McFarland retention pond.

In a news release, the medical examiner said Betty Stenjem, 83, of Monona was driving on US 51 when she left the roadway and crashed into a retention pond. The vehicle was seen upside down in the water.

Stenjem was pulled from the vehicle and had life-threatening injuries.

The medical examiner's office reports Stenjem was pronounced dead at a hospital, stating she died from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time.

This death remains under investigation.

