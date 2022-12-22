 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch. Winds
will quickly ramp up by this afternoon behind a cold front, with
gusts of 40 to 50 MPH tonight and Friday. Wind chills will
continue to plummet this afternoon and tonight, dropping to 25
to 35 below zero for late this afternoon through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially as the
winds pick up. The strong winds could produce near blizzard
conditions at times. Commutes will likely be impacted through
Friday evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The
dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Officials identify woman who died in Madison crash

Fatal crash memorial

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who died after a crash on Madison's west side early in December.

She has been identified as Isabel E. Brings, 20, of Verona.

The medical examiner states Brings was pronounced dead at the scene and died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials are still searching for occupants of two vehicles who may have seen the crash.

