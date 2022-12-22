Officials identify woman who died in Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified a woman who died after a crash on Madison's west side early in December.

She has been identified as Isabel E. Brings, 20, of Verona.

The medical examiner states Brings was pronounced dead at the scene and died as a result of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

The death is still under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officials are still searching for occupants of two vehicles who may have seen the crash.