Officials responded to crash with injuries in Green County

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.
Officials received a call about a crash the N7300 block of CTH D, in the Town of Mt Pleasant around 2:45 pm.
Deputies said a 40-year-old woman from Albany was driving south on CTH D, while a 73-year-old Evansville man was heading west on Nye Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way and hit the woman's vehicle.
The sheriff's office reported the Albany woman and her passengers were wearing their seatbelts. The woman driving was the only one to receive injuries which were non-life-threatening.
According to authorities, the 73-year-old and his passengers were wearing their seatbelts and no one in the vehicle was injured.
The Green County Sheriff's Office cited the Evansville man for failure to yield right-of-way from a stop sign and was released pending court.