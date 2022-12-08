 Skip to main content
Officials say shots fired incidents in Madison dropped by 21 percent

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison officials held a meeting Thursday to discuss public safety issues.

One of the major developments they announced was that shots fired incidents dropped by 21 percent compared to the same time last year. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this was thanks to the efforts of law enforcement. However, she said more can be done.

"The City of Madison is going to continue our efforts to build a safer community, to build healthier neighborhoods, and create opportunities for young people in Madison," Rhodes-Conway said. "Because we believe in taking a comprehensive, evidence based, public health approach to violence reduction, and violence prevention."

Officials also said there has been a 5 percent reduction in the number of stolen vehicles compared to last year. Their goal for this year was to achieve a 15 percent reduction in shots fired incidents and stolen auto incidents.

