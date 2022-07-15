 Skip to main content
Officials say Wisconsin is ready for transition to 988, other crisis services in the works

  • Updated
988

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin officials say the state is ready to transition to a new mental health crisis hotline, but the work won't end there. 

Starting Saturday, anyone experiencing a crisis can call 988 to get connected with a trained counselor for help for themselves or a loved one. 

It's a free and confidential service from the already existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that is available 24/7 by call, text (text is English only) or online at 988lifeline.org (English only). 

“The nationwide transition to 988, an easy-to-remember three-digit number, will provide greater access to counseling services across our state and country and will undoubtedly save lives,” Governor Tony Evers said in a statement. 

When people in Wisconsin call 988, they'll be connected to Wisconsin Lifeline — the only National Suicide Prevention Lifeline affiliated call center in the state. If calls cannot be answered in state, they will be rolled over to a national back up system. 

But, 988 is not the end of new crisis care in Wisconsin. Gov. Evers says there are three other programs in development to support Wisconsinites in a crisis: 

  • The development of a warmline for those experiencing a behavioral health crisis 
  • Mobile behavioral health crisis response, which would provide care for someone whenever and wherever they need it. 
  • Regional crisis stabilization facilities are under development which offers an alternative to hospitals for adults who need "facility-based care" but not "intensive inpatient services."  

