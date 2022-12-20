Officials warn of a potent batch of heroin fentanyl in Sauk Co.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A spike in overdoses has Sauk County officials on edge and the community jumping in to help.
According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at least four people overdosed on a single day in Sauk County.
Hannah Erdman with Public Health Sauk County said the spike occurred on December 4, 2022.
"This alert suggests that there is a particularly potent batch of heroin fentanyl in our community right now," Erdman said.
Often hidden and easily disguised, officials say fentanyl kills people daily.
Experts with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration said fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.
According to the DEA website, "Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths."
Public health data shows between 2020 and 2021 Sauk County saw 36 overdose deaths. Fentanyl was a factor in 29 of them.
The spike this month prompted some to take action.
Both Amelia Champion and Dani Miller said they have personal connections to substance abuse.
"I lost my brother to an overdose last year and then one of the more recent spikes on December 4th was someone very close to me," Champion said.
"I've been out of treatment and programs for probably about 10 years, more recently though I've maintained the last 3 years of my recovery," Miller added.
The two joined a new coalition in Sauk County with a mission to advocate for mental health and addiction resources.
"We gotta be the example here and doing so loudly enough that we don't have people suffering in silence with substance abuse," Miller explained.
"Until we as a community can get out there and make these changes and get the funding we need and the support we need it's going to continue if not escalate," Champion said.
Champion and miller would like to see a peer community center, sober living housing and more funding dedicated to both mental health treatment and addiction prevention.
Miller added conversations and a strong community support system are two factors that could also help combat the increase in overdoses.
In the meantime, Erdman said everyone can help the mission by doing just one thing.
"We can all get free Narcan from our local health department and learn to use Narcan to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life," she explained.
Erdman said it's important to know the signs of an overdose. She said to check if someone's breathing is shallow, if their lips are blue or purple, if they are unresponsive and if their pupils appear very small.
She uses the acronym B.L.U.E.
B- Breathing
L- Lips
U- Unresponsive
E- Eyes
To sign up for their free Narcan training you can go to the Sauk County Public Health website.
Sauk County treatment resources can be reached at:
- Public Health Sauk County: Call 608-355-3290.
- Sauk County Recovery Connections: Call or text 608-402-4312.
- Sauk County Response Teams: Call or text 844-515-1444.
The CDC offers a variety of information on substance abuse on their website as well.