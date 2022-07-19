Officials warn of fear inciting social media posts

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Wisconsin police departments are warning people to be careful with what they're sharing online.
Several agencies are seeing posts in local Facebook groups referencing what they say are made up crimes.
One post has been circulating around Baraboo and claims a nurse stole a baby from a local hospital.
However, Lieutenant Ryan Labroscian with the Baraboo Police Department said the post is fake and a child was not taken from the hospital.
The same post has been seen in states like Texas and Oklahoma.
"It creates uneasiness in the community if there's false information or false posts circulating," Labroscian said.
Stevens Point police are also dealing with a similar situation. They put out a statement on Facebook regarding a separate post alleging there were women missing, drugged and sold at a local bar.
"The Stevens Point Police Department has received information of a social media post being spread alleging there were females missing, drugged and sold from a local bar this weekend. The post stated it was "Rumored by the Police" that this happened. The Police Department has not taken any reports of this occurring.
The Police Department does not "rumor" information, as this is very serious and we would be investigating any incident. Please be cautious when sharing others social media posts, when not knowing if the facts are truthful or not.”
Beloit police are facing the same issue. A post claiming two men are randomly attacking people has been posted on social media. Beloit police declined to be interviewed but, in an email, Inspector Thomas Stigler wrote:
"It's unfortunate that some individuals provide false information to intentionally spike fear in our community. The City of Beloit Police Department reminds residents to consider the source of the information. We frequently post information about critical incidents or safety concerns through our Facebook page. If you haven’t seen it on there, it is likely untrue. The people sharing these false claims are often not from our community and are accessing open social media groups to spread unfounded fears. "
Officials offered tips to avoid sharing posts on social media that could include false information:
Check the City of Beloit Police Department Facebook page to see if it was posted there.
Review the poster’s Facebook page – do they have just a few Facebook friends? Do they have very little information? Do they show any community ties? Those are all indications that the person might not be able to be trusted.
Review the content on the post. Does the original post have punctuation, spelling or grammar that is slightly off or wrong? This is a sign that the post is originating in a country outside of the U.S.
Do a reverse image search of the photos being used on Google images. This can be a good tool to find the original image source.
Lieutenant Ryan Labroscian said people can always call and ask for clarification if they are unsure of a post. He added that they encourage people to do their research before sharing the information on social media.