'Oh Deer': A wild animal breaks into two Baraboo businesses

BARABOO (WKOW) -- An intruder broke into two Baraboo businesses and forced them to shut down.
Sarah Fay owns The Jewelers Edge in downtown Baraboo. She received a call Monday morning that the security system at the store was set off. She said she wasn't sure what to expect.
"The security company called followed by Sauk County dispatch and they said that there was an incident at the store," Fay said. "And that a deer had run into the store."
Fay rushed to her store to find shattered glass and a trail of blood.
"The amount of glass, debris and blood that was everywhere, the showcases that it broke, I was pretty shocked by what I saw," she explained.
But the jewelry store isn't the only place the deer toured. Fay said the animal also broke into a restaurant a few blocks down from her shop. That restaurant was also forced to board up its door and close down in the meantime.
"By the amount of blood it left here, I was pretty shocked when I heard it left and went other places as well," Fay said. "Obviously the animal was probably suffering greatly from its injuries."
Fay said she did walk away learning something, "You know you're from Wisconsin when this happens."
Adding, "How many other places would you hear of this happening from?"
The deer has not been located.
Fay said it's unclear what was wrong with it but she hopes it is okay.