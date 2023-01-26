'Oh my god I just got robbed': Thieves target local dog parks

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Officials are warning of recent 'smash and grabs' at local dog parks.
McFarland's Police Chief along with officials in Verona and Jefferson County reported thieves breaking car windows and stealing things.
"Individuals get out, look through the vehicles, break the window, steal the stuff and then drive out," McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin said.
Chapin said the thefts have happened over the last few days and typically are during the day.
One of those victims, Courtney, said she took her dog Murphy to the McFarland dog park like any other day.
"I call it our happy place," she said.
Courtney said they go weekly, and she's always felt safe.
However, after finishing their walk, Courtney returned to her car to find the entire window shattered and her purse was gone.
"There was glass everywhere and the window was gone and I'm like 'omg I just got robbed,'" she remembered.
Courtney said two other cars were targeted that day and after police left the scene her car window was then also smashed.
"Like right after [police left], so they were probably watching the police somewhere close by," she added.
She left the park $40 lighter and with a repair bill. Despite the incident, she said she is just glad no one was hurt.
"It was just kind of sad to see my kids' jacket and toys with glass all over it," Courtney said. "I'm just glad they weren't with me."
Chief Chapin and Courtney are warning others to stay vigilant.
"Keep valuables out of sight, don't take them with you and if you see something, say something," Chapin said.
"We live in such a safe place that you don't think about it, but lesson learned," Courtney added.
Chapin said no one has been arrested but they are working with nearby agencies to track down the people responsible.
If you have any information on the recent thefts, contact police.