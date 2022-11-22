Ohio couple charged in Adams Co. for voting twice in two general elections

FRIENDSHIP (WKOW) -- An Ohio couple was charged Tuesday with felony election fraud after investigators uncovered voting records showing the two voted in two states during the general elections in 2020 and 2022.
A criminal complaint stated the Wisconsin Elections Commission alerted the Adams County District Attorney's Office that Donald Gross, 87, and Nancy Gross, 81, voted in Wisconsin and Florida in the November 2022 election.
An Adams County investigator attempted to contact the couple at their Town of Rome home. He was told the two longer lived there and moved to a retirement home in London, Ohio.
The complaint further stated the investigator contacted the retirement home in Ohio. An administrator confirmed Donald and Nancy Gross lived there and were able to contact him, but the investigator never heard from them.
After the investigator contacted the Adams County Clerk and the Polk County Supervisor of Elections Director for the couple's voting records, he found they also voted early in Florida and absentee in Wisconsin for the November 2020 general election.
Court records show they are scheduled to appear in court in Adams County on December 27.