Oil spill prompts state of emergency in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN (WKOW) -- An oil spill in New Berlin has prompted a state of emergency.
The contaminated water is near Fremont Lane, not far from Moorland Road and National Avenue.
The city's mayor says workers at Moorland Auto Repair spilled oil while trying to move a 350-gallon oil storage container back on March 16.
The oil seeped into the city's storm sewer and ended up in a nearby pond.
Now, neighbors are worried about the impact it could have on the environment.
"A lot of geese go when they migrate. They'll settle in there. The ducks will settle there, a few deer, there's coyotes. There's everything back there," Rich Derengowski told our affiliated WISN.
The city wants people to stay away from the scene.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now investigating.