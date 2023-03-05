Olbrich Gardens Spring Flower Show returns with new theme

MADISON (WKOW) — The Olbrich Gardens Spring Flower Show is back, and it's bursting with hundreds of blooming flowers.
The theme for this year's show is "seeds." At the show, people are able to embark on an educational journey into the history, culture, life cycle and significance behind various seeds.
Organizers said every seed has its own story, and they hope people are able to explore each one.
"I have come in here now three times," said Yvonne Hagan. "And every time, I pick something new that I missed."
If you missed the event Sunday don't worry — you still have time. This year's flower show is scheduled to go until March 26th.