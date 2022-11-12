Olin Park glows for 34th holiday season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Signs of the holiday season are beginning to surface all around us, including a light display that wows here in Southern Wisconsin.
Holiday Fantasy in Lights returned to Olin Park in Madison for its 34th year Saturday.
Those behind the beloved light display say donations make it possible.
"We put it all back into the displays," Mike Killian, business manager at IBEW Local 159 said.
Killian said donations' impact can be seen in new additions this holiday season. There is both a brand-new light tunnel and a brand-new cheese display.
"It's just something that, you know, we've been doing for the community and, and hopefully continue to do," Killian said.
This year, a contactless donation option is available for guests via PayPal. On top of donations, volunteers are also a huge part of the light display.
"The retirees start in July. They work until set up, where the apprentices do all the setup," Jackie Statz, assistant chapter manager of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Entertainment Collectibles Association, said.
Holiday Fantasy in Lights is free for cars to drive through. It runs from dusk until dawn every day through January 1st.
"It is a free event, but at the end if you so choose to, please leave a donation so that we can make it bigger and better for next year," Statz said.
27 News' Senior Chief Meteorologist -- Bob Lindmeier had the honor of helping Santa flip the switch to turn the lights on this year.
