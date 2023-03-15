Omega-3 pet supplements recalled for possibly high levels of vitamin A

(WKOW) — A recall has been issued for multiple brands of pet Omega-3 supplements because of potentially elevated levels of vitamin A.
The FDA says Stratford Care USA, Inc. issued a recall for dog and cat Omega-3 supplements after a consumer reported their dogs showing signs of vitamin A toxicity after eating the supplement. This is the only adverse event to date.
Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs, but consuming too much can cause general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and even death.
The FDA says products were sold across the U.S. at vet clinics, distribution centers, retailers and online markets like Amazon and Chewy.
The recalled product names include:
- Omega-V3 Softgels
- Skin+Coat Omega-3 Soft Gels
- Omega Caps
- Omega-3 Fatty Acid Max Strength Soft Gels
- Dr. Hayes’s Omega-V3 Soft Gels
- Advanced Omega-3 Softgel
- V4B Bully Fish oil omega-3 EFA
For more information on what specific brands and UPC numbers are being recalled, visit the FDA's website.
If you have any of these supplements, stop feeding them to pets and throw them away. Veterinary and other retailers should remove the affected products from their inventory.