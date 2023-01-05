On and off light snow continues through the day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll end up with another half inch or inch of accumulation before the snow ends.
Roads will stay slippery, but hopefully we see some improvements as temps climb slightly above freezing this afternoon to allow some compaction and thawing.
Light snow chances end by 6-9 pm with just a flurry possible overnight. We'll dry off Friday and see increasing sunshine through the afternoon with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Temps around freezing Saturday with plenty of sunshine, likely melting most of our snow by then. Partly sunny in the mid to upper 30s on Sunday. High temps approach 40°.