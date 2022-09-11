 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Expecting a prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall
today through Monday. Rainfall amounts between 3 to 5 inches
are likely, but locally higher amounts exceeding 5 inches
will be possible, especially where any persist rain bands
develop and occur over the same areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

On and off rain Sunday, drying out by Tuesday

  • Updated
The rain is expected to continue through the rest of Sunday with on and off showers which will be moderate to heavy at times, along with a few thunderstorms here and there. The rain will taper off throughout Monday then we stay dry through the rest of the week.

At times on Sunday the rain will be heavy and many communities will be under the threat for soaking rain through Monday which is why there is a flood watch across much of southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon. Farther southeast, folks will have a better chance of accumulating around 4" or more before we dry out Monday night.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Sunday and Monday before we climb back into the 70s on Tuesday and 80s by Thursday.