On and off rain Sunday, drying out by Tuesday

The rain is expected to continue through the rest of Sunday with on and off showers which will be moderate to heavy at times, along with a few thunderstorms here and there. The rain will taper off throughout Monday then we stay dry through the rest of the week.
At times on Sunday the rain will be heavy and many communities will be under the threat for soaking rain through Monday which is why there is a flood watch across much of southern Wisconsin through Monday afternoon. Farther southeast, folks will have a better chance of accumulating around 4" or more before we dry out Monday night.
Temperatures will remain in the 60s on Sunday and Monday before we climb back into the 70s on Tuesday and 80s by Thursday.