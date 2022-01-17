On MLK Day, where bills on teaching race stand in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill that would set new restrictions on how Wisconsin K-12 schools can teach about race relations remains one vote away from Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
The subject of how schools teach about race, and specifically whether they incorporate elements of Critical Race Theory, came back to the forefront on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday.
Former governor Scott Walker addressed Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is a subject reserved for law school students.
"Opposing CRT does not mean that we do not want students to learn about slavery or racial tensions during the history of America," Walker wrote. "Instead, we want students to learn how we worked to overcome it and what still needs to to be done, rather than engaging in a new form of racism."
Frank King, an ethnic studies professor at UW-Platteville, pushed back on the former governor's words, saying there's nothing racist about exploring how the country's history of racially discriminatory policies on issues like housing and banking affect the present.
"[CRT] is an analysis of the law through the lens of race," King said.
Dan Lennington, deputy counsel at the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, said while CRT itself may not be taught at the grade school level, he believed districts were putting its principles into practice.
"Teaching children about white privilege, whiteness, implicit bias, microaggressions, saying that all police are bad, lessons on social activism," Lennington said. "Those are different much different categories of teaching."
Lennington specifically pointed to the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and its page for "Anti-Racist Learning Resources," which includes subpages on topics like implicit bias and whiteness.
King said such lessons were vital to understanding the present, pointing to the creation of race as a concept dates back to 1600s and was used to divide workers.
"Poor Whites are impacted by this because they historically have been taught to have animosity toward the people below them instead of the people that have all the wealth," King said.
Status of legislation
Assembly Republicans passed a bill in September that would ban school districts from teaching lessons that make any individual students feel responsible for acts committed by ancestors of the same race or sex.
Lennington defended the legislation, saying it was not meant to block the teaching of unpleasant moments in American history. He said Wisconsin schools could teach how the history of racist policies impact the present without divided students into classes of oppressors and oppressed.
"How we've overcome racism in many examples in the past, how racism still has an effect and still lingers in today's society, how there are racial disparities in American society," he said. "Those things are all true, all should be taught."
Rep. LaKeshia Myers (D-Milwaukee) said the bills, however, would have a chilling effect on those lessons as all it would take is parents claiming their child had been made to feel responsible for historical injustices. She said in reality the bill is an example of a concerted conservative effort to use race lessons as a wedge issue.
"They have made Critical Race Theory kind of the 'Big Bad Wolf' and kind of the catch-all phrase nationally," she said.
The bill has yet to receive a vote in the Senate. The office of Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) did not respond to questions Monday about the bill's status.
Myers said the bill's existence in tandem with GOP lawmakers sharing some of King's writings were especially hard to digest Monday. Both Frank King and the Milwaukee Democrat accused conservatives of whitewashing King's legacy, pointing to some of his other writings that asserted the U.S. had failed to extend its promise of prosperity and opportunity to all.
"[King], you know, wanted Black and White to walk hand in hand together," Myers said. "He still dealt with the realities of his day and some of those things still exist in this particular point in time."