'On to success': Dane County officials celebrate the expansion of North Mendota Trail

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Dane County officials are celebrating the expansion of the North Mendota Trail as it gets closer to completion, making it safer and easier for bicyclists and walkers to get around.
"Let's get it done! On to success," Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar said.
Officials announced a new $1 million grant for the construction of the North Mendota trail Wednesday afternoon. They say having trails like these are the number one request from community members.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says putting a project together of this manner is like piecing together a puzzle.
"The population of our county has doubled, so has the traffic and we have had, unfortunately, tragedies on this stretch of road between Middleton, and North Port Drive," Parisi said. "So we decided a number of years ago, we needed to avoid that we needed to do something to make this a safer bicycle trip."
The Middleton District Chief Aaron Harris says getting bicyclists off the busy road ensures a safer commute.
"We saw it as a way to contribute to a safer community and to the environment. That is one of our jobs as well as to protect the environment," Harris said. "I think anything we can do to enhance safety and transportation through this corridor, we're all for it."
While they say these trails make a safer community, it makes for a safer environment, too.
"Biking is good for the soul, it's good for the planet, it's good for our health. There's no way around it. This is something our community wants and that we're committed to doing for them," Parisi said.
"This opens the door for them whether the mothers are in strollers or you want to ride a bike, you can also walk safely. This is going to be a great facility when it's done," Mayor Brar said.
The grant will cover construction of the trail from the intersection of Highland Way and Century Avenue, going east to the city limits.