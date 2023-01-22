Onalaska, WI native Paige Eide wins Miss Madison 2023

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- A La Crosse-area teen has been selected as Miss Madison 2023.
UW-Madison neurobiology student and Onalaska native Paige Eide was chosen Saturday night at Madison East High School's Theater from 12 other entrants.
The 19-year-old won the pageant's overall talent award after she danced to Whitney Houston's famed "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."
Eide will now advance to the 2023 Miss Wisconsin pageant on June 24 at Oshkosh West High School's Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh. The winner of that contest will advance to the 2023 Miss America pageant.
Former Miss Wisconsin Rapids, 22-year-old Cassidy Orion Sairs, of Wisconsin Rapids, was selected as first runner-up to Eide. Second runner-up was 2022 UW-La Crosse graduate, 22-year-old Emma Garrison, of Waunakee.
The 12 other entrants selected Martha Knurr of Elgin, Arizona, as Miss Congeniality. She is a student at Concordia University in Mequon.
Also on Saturday night, 16-year-old pianist Elisa Tomashek of Onalaska won the inaugural Miss Madison's Outstanding Teen competition. She will now advance to the 18th annual Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen pageant on June 23 in Oshkosh.
Placing first runner-up to Tomashek was dancer Natalie Popp of Lake Mills, who was also voted as Miss Congeniality.