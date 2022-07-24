One arrested after taking and crashing a business vehicle

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Authorities arrested a person Saturday after finding them stuck in a vehicle they had allegedly taken from a business and then crashed into another vehicle belonging to that same business.
Iowa County Communications Center received a call before 1:30 a.m. requesting medical assistance for an individual who was reportedly struck by lightning on Shake Rag Street
Mineral Point EMS and Mineral Point Police Department responded to the scene.
According to Iowa County Sheriff's Office, no one was found to have been struck by lightning, but officers reported a person had entered a secure portion of the property and taken and crashed a vehicle belonging to that business into another vehicle belonging to that business.
Officials said the Mineral Point Fire Department was called to pull the person from the vehicle.
The sheriff's office reported 33-year-old, Kendra J. Sundvall, of Davenport, Iowa was arrested and taken to Iowa County Jail for taking and driving vehicle without consent, and criminal trespass to an energy provider property.