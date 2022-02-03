 Skip to main content
One City Elementary School closes due to bomb threat, suspect in custody

MONONA (WKOW) — One City Elementary School is closing for the rest of Thursday due to a bomb threat. 

According to a letter sent to families and volunteers from founder Kaleem Caire, a parent notified the district of a bomb threat made on social media toward the elementary school. After calling 911, Monona, Madison and McFarland police departments responded to evacuate the school. Students in the building for a before school program were moved to nearby Monona Gardens Restaurant.

Caire said Monona have clearing the building with a K9 unit. One City Elementary School will reopen on Friday. 

Caire said in the update that Fitchburg police did take a person into custody that made the threat. Caire told 27 News the suspect is a member of the school community suffering from a mental health issue. 

Caire said there's "no reason to believe the threat to One City Schools will continue."  

