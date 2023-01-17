One City Schools' founder clarifies funding questions

MADISON (WKOW) — The Founder and CEO of One City Schools, Kaleem Caire, provided new clarity on funding for his charter school after the decision to close 9th and 10th grades.

About a week ago, the public learned One City Schools in Madison planned to close 9th and 10th grades due to staffing shortages.

The school gets funding for each student that it educates.

After the announcement, the Madison teachers union called on One City Schools to return nearly half a million dollars for the students that will integrate into the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) after the closure.

"Those kids are coming to our doors, and our focus is on doing what's best for the students," said Michael Jones, MTI Union President.

Now, 27 News is learning that One City Schools doesn't have that money to return because it's not receiving state funding for those ninth and tenth graders leaving the school.

"All of our students, they all know us. It's a family," Kaleem Caire said.

Caire said the school year has taken a challenging turn as 62 of its 9th and 10th-grade students are integrating into other school districts.

"We don't have enough teachers," Caire said.

Caire said he contacted the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shortly after deciding to close the 9th and 10th grades to ensure funding would be adjusted.

"We would not be reporting the numbers of students, that were 62 students in 9th and 10th grade, we did not count those students," Caire said.

For school finance purposes, DPI has two student count days. The first count day is the third Friday in September. The second count day is the second Friday in January.

One City Schools had 9th and 10th graders during their first count.

"We got our first two payments in the fall, one in September, one in December," Caire said.

One City reported to DPR zero enrollment for the 9th and 10th graders on their second count on January 13th, consequently.

"We won't receive any more funding for ninth and 10th-grade students," Caire said.

Caire says 80% of students enrolled at One City School are two or more years behind academically, so there are bigger issues than funding.

"Only 4% of our black students are academically prepared for college in the state when they leave 12th grade. So, there are so many students who are behind," Caire said.