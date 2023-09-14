One City Schools to offer on-site child care for children of employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- One City Schools announced Thursday it will begin offering on-site child care for its employees' children beginning in October.
The organization will pilot its staff-only Gail and Gordon Derzon Early Care Center this school year at its Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus in Monona.
The center will enroll children ages 6 months to 1 year old. Children who are 2, 3 and 4 years old with parents that work for One City can already enroll in One City’s preschool, which serves children from across Dane County.
One City founder and CEO Kaleem Clair said the childcare will be affordable for employees and it will allow staff to keep working and teaching while giving them peace of mind.
“Each year, we have team members who bring beautiful new children into the world but are unable to find available and/or affordable care for their infants and toddlers," said One City Founder and CEO Kaleem Caire in a statement. "We operate a highly sought-after 5-star preschool with an outstanding, stable and experienced staff."
The project is made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Roots & Wings Foundation.