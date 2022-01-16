One Day Later: FBI reflects on Texas hostage incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- One day after a man held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for nearly 11 hours, the FBI is reflecting on the incident.
On Sunday night, the law enforcement agency released a statement that said they were relieved the incident was resolved without physical injury to the hostages.
"We never lose sight of the threat extremists pose to the Jewish community and to other religious, racial, and ethnic groups," the FBI said.
The FBI identified the hostage taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.
They said he went into the synagogue around 11:00 a.m. Saturday and took four people hostage. That led to the nearly 11-hour stand off that ended when an FBI rescue squad freed the hostages and killed Akram.
Despite fears that this may have been a targeted event, the FBI said they do not believe Akram's actions were specifically related to the Jewish community.
"During the negotiations with law enforcement, the hostage taker, Malik Faisal Akram, spoke repeatedly about a convicted terrorist who is serving an 86-year prison sentence in the United States on terrorism charges," the FBI said. "This is a terrorism-related matter, in which the Jewish community was targeted, and is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force."
The FBI said preventing acts of terrorism and violence is their number on priority.
Two people were arrested Sunday in the United Kingdom as part of the investigation.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that they arrested two teenagers, but didn't share any other details.
The incident remains under investigation.