One dead after crash involving semi in Township of Trenton

TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON (WKOW) -- One man is dead after a crash involving a semi in the Township of Trenton.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Highway 151 at County Road C at approximately 7:00 Sunday night.
An initial investigation showed that a 44-year-old man from Arkansas was driving a Volvo semi-truck east on County Road C.
According to the sheriff's office, he crossed the southbound lanes of Highway 151 to travel north on Highway 151.
As the truck entered the northbound lanes, a 75-year-old man from Neenah who was driving a Town and Country hit the semi.
A 59-year-old woman who was driving a Chevrolet Trax northbound also hit the Town and Country.
The Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced the driver of the Town and Country dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
EMS transported the woman driving the Chevrolet Trax for non-life threatening injuries.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the man driving the semi was not injured in the crash.