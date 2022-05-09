One dead after head-on collision between sedan and semi near Mackford

GREEN LAKE COUNTY (WKOW) — A 41-year-old man died in a crash between a sedan and semi on Friday afternoon, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Around 3 p.m. on May 6, several calls reported a crash on County Highway Q south of County Highway H near the town of Mackford. Callers said that it was a head-on collision between a car and a semi.
Around 3:15 p.m., emergency vehicles arrived to the scene and found one of the vehicles occupants was dead.
In the incident report prepared Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk, it states that the sedan was heading northbound on County Highway Q and the semi was traveling southbound. When the sedan entered the southbound lane, it struck the semi head-on.
The sedan's driver died from the injuries he sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The semi driver, a 37-year-old male, was taken to Waupun Hospital for minor injuries.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
No other information is available at this time.