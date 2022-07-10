One dead after State Highway 60 crash in Dodge County

TOWN OF RUBICON (WKOW) -- A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 60 Sunday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a release the woman was a passenger on a motorcycle.
He said the motorcycle's driver was headed west on State Highway 60 in the Town of Rubicon when he made a U-turn to pick up something that was dropped on the road. Schmidt said the man then started driving east on the highway.
Another man was also driving east in a pickup truck towing a camper. Authorities said the motorcycle and camper collided, which caused the motorcycle to turn onto its side.
Deputies responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital. The Dodge County Medical Examiner later pronounced her dead.
The man driving the motorcycle has minor injuries. The pickup truck driver and other people who were in that vehicle are not hurt.
Hartford Paramedics, the Hartford Police Department, the Hartford Fire Department, Flight for Life helicopter, the Sheriff's Office Chaplain and DCERT assisted at the crash scene.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner are investigating the crash.