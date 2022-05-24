One dead after three-vehicle crash on US 12 near Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) — One person died following a three-vehicle crash on US 12 near Baraboo early Saturday morning, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
On May 21 around 1:40 a.m., the Sauk County Communications Center received a report of a three-vehicle crash on US 12 near Old Highway 33 in Baraboo, involving a wrong-way driver.
Initial investigation shows a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 20-year-old male from Lodi, was southbound in the northbound lane of US 12. The Malibu struck a northbound 2021 Ford Bronco operated by an 18-year-old man from Mauston and a Northbound 2014 Ford Focus operated by a 20-year-old woman from Wisconsin Dells.
The Malibu operator was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later to a Madison area hospital.
A 23-year-old male from Rio, who was a passenger in the Malibu, was med-flighted from a local hospital to a Madison hospital, but later died due to his injuries.
The 20-year-old male operator of the Malibu was initially charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury. Further charges are pending.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.