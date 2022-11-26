One dead, another seriously injured after crash near Watertown

IXONIA, Wis. (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a crash near Watertown Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Paul Milbrath said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on STH 16 at CTH SC in Ixonia around 11 a.m.

Milbrath said a preliminary investigation shows that both vehicles were travelling westbound on STH 16 when the vehicle in front slowed down and began to perform a U-turn in front of the other vehicle.

The following vehicle then struck the driver's side of the turning vehicle.

Milbrath said the driver of the first vehicle was fatally injured, and the operator of the second vehicle was seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing.