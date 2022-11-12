 Skip to main content
One dead, one facing life-threatening injuries after two-vehicle crash in Town of Oregon

TOWN OF OREGON (WKOW) -- One person is dead and another is facing life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon Saturday afternoon.

Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Rome Corners Road and County Highway MM around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies say a black sedan was driving west on Rome Corners Road. They believe the driver did not stop for a stop sign and collided with a white truck driving north on County Highway MM.

The driver of the white truck was ejected through the passenger side door window and transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Rome Corner Road and County Highway MM were shut down for approximately four hours.

The identities of the drivers involved have not been released

