One dead, three injured in Dodge Co. crash

  Updated
  • 0


TOWN OF CHESTER, Wis. (WKOW) — One person is dead and three others are hurt after a vehicle hit a disabled semi in Dodge County Saturday.  

Dodge County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 151 at County Highway M shortly before 8:30 a.m. 

According to officials, a disabled semi pulling double trailers was parked on the northbound shoulder when a car drifted onto the shoulder and hit the semi-trailer. 

A 38-year-old woman who was in the front seat of the car died at the scene. 

A 59-year-old man was driving and has serious injuries. A UW Med Flight helicopter took him to UW Hospital in Madison.

A 14-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. Officials transported her to Marshfield Medical Center, and then Flight for Life transferred her to UW Hospital in Madison.

A 9-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was taken to SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital. 

The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man, was not injured.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash. 

