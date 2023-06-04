 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, CENTRAL,
AND NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest, while highest
concentrations are expected near north central and northeast
Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River Valley. It is
recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while
everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

One dead, two law enforcement officers on leave after armed standoff in St. Croix County

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Croix Co. Sheriff's Badge.jpg

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WKOW) — One man is dead and two law enforcement officers are on administrative leave after a domestic disturbance escalated to an armed standoff with law enforcement Saturday night. 

St. Croix County deputies and New Richmond Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on County Road CC around 10:45 p.m. 

According to Sheriff Scott Knudson, the caller told dispatchers her husband was "out of control" and threatening to "bring his AR out".

Knudson says when the officers and deputies arrived on scene, they found the female caller outside the house. She advised them that there were still two children inside the residence. 

According to the report, deputies saw the male suspect armed with a rifle through a window. Officers attempted to communicate with the suspect, but he continuously made threats and exited the house while armed to confront the officers.

A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond officer fired their weapons, striking the suspect. The suspect, a 42-year-old white male, died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials say no one else was injured.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office will conduct a criminal investigation into the incident, and once complete, the case file will be turned over to the St. Croix County District Attorney's Office for review. 

The deputy and officer involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and an internal review. 

Tags

Recommended for you