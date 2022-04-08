One dies in early morning fire at Watertown apartment complex

WATERTOWN (WKOW) — One person has died in a fire at a Watertown apartment complex Friday.
According to a press release from Watertown Fire Department Chief Kraig Biefeld, first responders were dispatched to Watertown East Apartments around 3:49 a.m. after a tenant reported smoke coming from one of the units.
Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a single apartment unit and learned that there may be a victim in the fire.
Once in the unit, responders were able to knock down the fire and did locate a victim who later died at a hospital of their injuries. Others within the unit and the complex were able to evacuate safely.
The fire was contained to a single unit, although the entire complex evacuated and gas was turned off until the fire was extinguished. Two other apartments had to have minor smoke removal.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is still under investigation. The fire caused around $30,000 in damage to the unit, and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.