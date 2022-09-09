One dies in US 14 crash near Richland Center

RICHLAND COUNTY (WKOW) -- A crash that closed a portion of US 14 in Sextonville in Richland County was fatal, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said in a release they responded to a report of the head-on crash just before 6 a.m. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation initially reported the crash took place around 6:10 a.m.
Upon authorities arriving, the road was closed from County B to Wisconsin 58 so an clean up and investigation could begin.
The sheriff's office says it believes a car traveling westbound "deviated from the lane of traffic," entering the east bound lane. Further, police say the driver of the semi traveling east tried to avoid the car but was unable to, striking the car head-on.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead on scene. The semi-truck driver was unhurt.
The sheriff's office is still investigating and says the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team assisted to process the scene.