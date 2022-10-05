One final day in the 70s ahead of a cooler trend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy our last warm day ahead of an incoming cold front bringing rain chances and a cool down.
Partly sunny with highs around 70°. Isolated shower chances return this afternoon and evening ahead of the incoming low pressure system. A stray shower or sprinkle is possible tonight in the low 50s.
Mid 60s on Thursday and it will be windier as the front passes by gusting up to 25 mph from the northwest. A few showers are possible tomorrow, too, before drying off much of the rest of the forecast.
Colder weather on the way Friday in the low 50s with our first freeze of the season possible by early Saturday with temperatures in the low 30s. A crisp, fall weekend on the way in the mid 50s Saturday, low 60s Sunday with plenty of sunshine continuing.