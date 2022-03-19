One found dead after house fire in Juneau County

UNION CENTER (WKOW) -- One individual was found dead after a house fire in Union Center Saturday morning, according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 7:30 a.m., the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of a house fire in Union Center. Officials were then notified that there were possibly two individuals in the home at the time of the fire.
One individual was found safe in the city of Elroy. However, after an extensive search, fire department personnel found the body of the second individual inside the home.
The investigation into the cause of the fire and nature of death for the second individual is ongoing. The name of the second individual has not been released.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted with the investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.
The Union Center Fire Department responded to the incident, receiving mutual aid from the Elroy Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Wonewoc Fire Department and the Wonewoc Area Ambulance.