One found dead after Mineral Point apartment fire

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire in Mineral Point on Saturday, according to the Mineral Point Fire Department.
Keith Hurlbert, an official with Iowa County Emergency Management, said in a release that Mineral Point Fire Department and Mineral Point EMS were dispatched to a structure fire at Fairview Heights on 719 Fair Street shortly after 3 p.m.. Fairview Heights is a single-story complex for elderly people.
Upon arriving, Mineral Point fire crews found the "remnants of a fire" in one of the apartments that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.
The apartment's resident was found dead in their bed.
The building was evacuated, and no other apartments sustained fire damage, though some did sustain some water damage.
One resident was displaced for at least one night.
The fire's cause is still under investigation.
The deceased's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
The Dodgeville Fire Department, Iowa County Emergency Management and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with this incident.