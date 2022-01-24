One Goal: HS hockey teammates battle physical challenges, inspire one another

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Cap City Cougars defender Sara Dull grew up playing multiple sports but the high school freshman knows only one sport truly defines her.
"I don't really think there's any other sport that fits me as well as hockey does," said Dull, who's played the sport for 10 years.
Years before she discovered her love for ice hockey, doctors made a different discovery.
"I have 60% hearing loss on my right ear and 40% on my left ear. Ever since, I've been playing with hearing aids."
Dull reads lips to help keep up in conversations but that can get tricky when she's on the ice. Even then, she's never been afraid to face that challenge.
"Before it was kind of hard but now I just have a pair of backup hearing aids so that just went to the side."
Dull has received an endless amount of support and guidance from her teammates and coaches. One teammate in particular knows exactly what it's like to play under unique circumstances.
Lily Rosenthal, a freshman goalie on the Cap City Cougars, was born without fibula bones in both legs and had both legs amputated. While the two face different physical challenges, they're comforted by the feeling of relating to each other's person struggles.
"Having Sara is like 'Oh I can do it. I have a friend that knows what I'm struggling with,'" said Rosenthal.
"We both kind of like can go through the same struggle," said Dull. "We both just have someone to talk to if we need to."
Additionally, head coach Brenna Weber sees the duo push each other as well as their entire team.
"Anybody can look at them and see all that they're able to succeed in with their effort and it holds other people accountable and sets a standard for the effort our team needs," said Weber, who enters her second season as the head coach.
Dull and Rosenthal also share the same goal to inspire others and show people anything is possible.
"Even though we can get discriminated, people with disabilities [either] physically or mentally, can do things like others," said Rosenthal.
"If you can do it, then do it," Dull added.