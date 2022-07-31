One hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Highland

HIGHLAND (WKOW) -- One motorcyclist was injured after a crash northwest of Highland and taken to the hospital Saturday.
The Iowa County Communications Center received a call of a motorcycle crash just before 5 p.m. on County Road Q near Spring Valley Rd with one person injured.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office reported deputies responded as assistance at the scene for Highland Fire and EMS.
According to the sheriff's office, the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital due to their injuries, but their condition was not released.